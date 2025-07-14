Iran earn third win in 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-11, 25-16, 25-21) in the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship Thailand 2025 on Monday.

Iran had defeated Indonesia 3-1 and Hong Kong 3-0 in their previous matches in Pool B.

This top-tier continental event is being held from July 12 to 19 in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

This tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship.

The top three teams of the tournament qualified for the 2026 World Championship as the AVC representatives.