Iran beat Indonesia at 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Indonesia 3-1 (21–25, 25–21, 25–19, 26–24) in the Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship Thailand 2025 on Saturday.

Iran, headed by Arash Sadeghiani, will face Hong Kong and Kazakhstan in following days in Pool B.

This top-tier continental event is being held from July 12 to 19 in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

This tournament serves as a qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship.

The top three teams of the tournament qualified for the 2026 World Championship as the AVC representatives.