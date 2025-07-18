Iran into 2025 Asian U16 Volleyball Championship final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Japan in straight sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-19) in the 2nd Asian U16 Men’s Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Iran, who had secured their place in the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U17 World Championship, will meet the winners on India and Pakistan on Saturday in the final match.

This top-tier continental event is being held from July 12 to 19 in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, Thailand.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2026 World Championship as the AVC representatives.