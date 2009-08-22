Iranian drama “Macondo” to go on stage Belaya Vezha Festival in Belarus

TEHRAN -- “Macondo”, an Iranian play directed by Azadeh Ansari will go on stage at the International Theater Festival “Belaya Vezha” in Brest, Belarus, running from September 5 to 12.

Written by Arash Parsakhu and directed by Ansari, “Macondo” is an adaptation of “A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It features the story of a supernatural being in the form of an old man, who arrives in an imaginary town and the strange events that subsequently take place and which influence the lives of the residents.“Macondo” won the grand prize at the 12th Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival last year.“Belaya Vezha” (White Tower) is a festival featuring different theatrical forms including classical drama, innovative plays, puppet performances for children and adults, open air presentations, carnival processions, and modern choreography.Concerts, exhibitions, and conferences are also on the program of events.The 2009 festival will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the great Ukrainian-born Russian novelist, humorist, and dramatist Nikolay Vasilevich Gogol.Photo: Azadeh Ansari’s puppet troupe performs “Macondo”, an adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’ “A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings”, at Tehran’s City Theater Complex in June 2008. (ISNA/Hossein Inanlu)