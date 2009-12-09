KISH -- The 2nd International Plastics and Rubber Exhibition (Kishplast2009) opened in Kish Island, in southern Iran on Tuesday and will run until December 11.

The Mehr News Agency reported that 102 domestic and foreign companies from China, South Korea, Turkey, Germany, Holland, France, Saudi Arabia and India have taken part in the show held in Kish International Exhibitions Center.In this show, raw material, technical and engineering services, finished and semi-finished products, and rubber and plastic industry machines have been showcased.Manufacturers in the show have also demonstrated latest nanotechnology equipment.Kish Free Zone Organization Director Assadollah Karimi, while touring the show, stated that the petrochemical industry in Iran is of utmost importance because it is creating jobs.He pointed out that rubber and plastic producers of the country have a relative advantage in getting raw material, energy and manpower, making them competitive.Karimi said using plastic in the packaging industry has reduced man’s concerns in regard to destroying the jungles of the world; however, plastic must be separated from other garbage and be properly recycled so as not to cause pollution itself