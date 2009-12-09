Techie-kids have better writing skills

Kids who use online technology such as blog, or social networking websites have more confidence in their writing skills, say experts.

According to the National Literacy Trust, forms of communication help young people to develop core literacy skills.A survey of 3,001 children aged nine to 16 discovered that 24 percent used their own blog and 82 percent sent text messages at least once a month, reports the BBC.The study also found that 73 percent used instant messaging services for online chatting.Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust said: “Our research suggests a strong correlation between kids using technology and wider patterns of reading and writing.“Engagement with online technology drives their enthusiasm for writing short stories, letters, song lyrics or diaries.”Douglas further trashed criticisms about the informal writing styles that often dominate online chat and “text speak”, adding: “Does it damage literacy? Our research results are conclusive - the more form of communications children use the stronger their core literary skills.”(Source: timesofindia.com)