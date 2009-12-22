Iran imports 2m barrels gas oil from Singapore

DUBAI (Reuters) -- Iran has purchased about 2 million barrels of gas oil (diesel) from Singapore trader Hin Leong for December delivery, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Iran resumed diesel imports in September as it prepared to meet winter heating demand. The Islamic Republic has been buying about 400,000-600,000 barrels monthly since September, traders said.Iran put no cash aside for diesel imports this year in its annual budget beginning on March 21 as it expected gas to meet power demand.Iranian officials were unavailable to comment on whether an allocation has since been made for diesel imports and why gas supply was insufficient to meet demand.