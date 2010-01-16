Quakes in Venezuela and Oklahoma

Caracas (AP)-Earthquakes in Venezuela and Oklahoma came right on the heels of the earthquake in Haiti. The Venezuelan earthquake measured 5.6 on the Richter Scale.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the epicenter of the quake was about 235 miles east of Caracas and only 800 miles from Port-au-Prince. Venezuela lies on the same Caribbean tectonic plat as Haiti.Power outages have been reported, but, amazingly, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.Meanwhile, near Oklahoma City, a 4.0 earthquake was measured on Friday morning.The quake was centered in Jones City, about 17 miles from Oklahoma City. Earthquakes are considered rare for Oklahoma but this is actually the third earthquake to strike the same region this week.Geologist say that any quake below 5.0 on the Richter scale is considered a small earthquake and will do minor damage.