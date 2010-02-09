Bahman 22 should be marked with loyalty to revolution: Rafsanjani

TEHRAN -- Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said on Tuesday that Bahman 22 should be marked by unity and loyalty to the Islamic Revolution.

In a meeting with the secretary general of the Muslim Political Prisoners Association and a number of key members, Rafsanjani said the nation is indebted to those held in prison during the rein of the Pahlavi regime.“Those who courageously fought the repressive and despotic Pahlavi regime and were captured, imprisoned and tortured… should be honored during the Ten-Day Dawn (celebrations),” Rafsanjani noted.He went on to say that the Bahman 22 belongs to the entire nation, adding that criticism and expression of different views are essential for progress and will help correct defects.A scrupulous analysis of the events and exchange of different views and ideas provide the foundation for advancing the goals of the Islamic Revolution, Rafsanjani observed.The Expediency Council chairman also cautioned against extremist actions and lack of tolerance ahead of the Bahman 22 rallies.There should not be an atmosphere in the society in which every thoughtless criticism and malicious slander are expressed by extremists, he added.In addition, Rafsanjani observed that one of the core missions of the Islamic Revolution, is to promote Islam, thus it should be presented in a manner that serves as a model for the future generations.