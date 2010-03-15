The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Monday’s headlines:JAVAN: Iranian scientists in quest of creatures from outer spaceARMAN: The implementation of a factional approach by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting will undermine people’s trust, says RafsanjaniBAHAR: Rafsanjani advises protesters and students not to remain silent and to express their viewpoints logicallyAFARINESH: U.S., France attempting to make countries opposed to new sanctions against Iran to give inASRAR: New economic mafia network identifiedETELAAT: Supreme Leader appoints new IRGC Ground Force commanderPUL: Administration lambastes Majlis Research Center (for its economic reports about the administration’s economic policies)JAM-E JAM: Importation of diesel-fueled vehicles allowedHEMAYAT: Incidents happened during the current year consolidated the system, says Judiciary chiefDONYA-E EQTESAD: Interest rate to be decided today (on Monday) for next year (which starts on March 21)SIASAT-E ROOZ: Disagreement between Majlis Research Center and administration over inflationary effects of subsidy reform plan heats upFARHANG-E ASHTI: Minimum wage of $300 not proportional to inflation rateVATAN-E EMROOZ: Mirhossein Mousavi is either worthless or traitor, says (principlist MP) Ahmad TavakkoliMARDOMSALARI: Administrative officials say detractors seek to fan inflationary expectationsLeading articles:‘IRAN’ in its editorial has depicted a promising picture of the country’s economy for the next year which starts on March 21. The pro-government newspaper has predicted a good year for the production sector and economic stability. Although some experts have voiced concern over the price rises and shortage of some goods due to the implementation of the subsidy reform plan, the cabinet ministers have assured people that nothing special will happen and people should not be worried about the inflationary pressures.‘DONYA-E EQTESAD’ in its editorial has commented on the root causes of the rampant inflations afflicting the country. Ordinary people ask: why can’t the country get rid of this evil phenomenon? Why can’t the government, which is capable of sending missiles to space, keep a rein on the runaway inflation? The answer is simple: The administration’s lack of financial discipline results in budget deficit and makes the administration borrow money from the Central Bank. The Central Bank is subject to decisions made by the administration and must grant loans requested that in turn increases the liquidity and the inflation rate. If the administration aims to achieve one-digit inflation rate, its proposed budget should be tightly-drafted and it should cut the unfettered spending of oil revenues, a move that seems like a dream now.‘RESALAT’ in its editorial has analyzed the factors that can guarantee the sustenance of the Islamic system. The post-election incidents showed that there are four key factors that have insured the Islamic Republic against the enemies’ plots: Islam, Constitution, insight, and directives set by Imam Khomeini for maintaining national unity. The writer goes on to say that corruption, negligence, and discord have always jeopardized the efficiency, independence, security, and progress of the Islamic system. The occurrence of some incidents in the current year proved that the Islamic system must vaccinate itself against corruption, negligence and rift, issues which make the Islamic Republic vulnerable to enemies’ psychological warfare. In fact, corruption, negligence, and division have the potential to cause crisis and pose serious challenges to the country.‘AFARINESH’ in its editorial entitled “Car Market Shocked by Tariff Cuts” has analyzed the ratification by the Majlis aimed to reduce tariff on car imports by 20 percent. It says the nightmare of the domestic carmakers is coming true. Although the carmakers’ powerful lobbies could prevent the MPs for three years from reducing the tariff on car imports, this time their attempts failed and finally MPs decided to lower the tariff. The MPs maintain that the move will spur carmakers to improve the quality of their (fuel-inefficient) cars, but the carmakers believe that the decision will result in more layoffs in the car industry.