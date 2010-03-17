Iranian agents free kidnapped diplomat in Pakistan

TEHRAN – An Iranian diplomat who had been kidnapped by gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan, in 2008 has been freed by Iranian intelligence forces and brought to home, the Intelligence Ministry announced here on Tuesday.

Heshmatollah Attarzadeh, commercial attaché of the Iranian consulate in Peshawar, was kidnapped when he was heading to his office on November 13, 2008.Iranian Intelligence Minister Heidar Moslehi said the diplomat was freed in a very “complicated intelligence operation”.Moslehi said the operation by Iranian security agents that led to the release of Attarzadeh has surprised the intelligence agencies of the U.S. and Israel which had been supporting the abductors.“This armed group that the Islamic Republic of Iran did not give in to none of their ransom demands for the release of Attarzadeh was supported by America and Mossad,” Moslehi told a news conference.“After the abduction of Attarzadeh we asked Pakistan to take action to free the Iranian diplomat but since this did not take place the Intelligence Ministry itself decided to move on freeing Attarzadeh.”The minister vowed to release details of how the diplomat was freed by Iranian agents through a “highly complicated intelligence operation” in the near future.“The complication of this operation was so great that it bewildered the intelligence systems of America and Mossad.”He added, “We have a high intelligence capability in the region. We have a good intelligence dominance over all other secret agencies active in the region.”Moslehi said the foreign intelligence services including CIA, Mossad, and those of European countries are active in the region under false pretexts and this has led to the spread of regional insecurity.Unfortunately the intelligence agencies of some regional countries “cooperate with U.S. espionage agencies and Mossad”, the minister lamented.However, he said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran stands firm against the espionage conspiracies of such systems and foil them.”The minister warned regional countries and their security systems to be vigilant about the ill intentions of foreign secret services especially those of the U.S., the Zionist regime, Britain, and some other European states.