Gallery 66 holding Faramarz Pilaram retrospective

TEHRAN -- The Gallery 66 is holding a retrospective exhibition of artwork by painter and calligrapher Faramarz Pilaram.

Gallery director Ali Bakhtiari has collected 110 artworks created by Pilaram which he has organized according to different periods of the artist’s career based on interviews and articles Bakhtiari has read about him.“I have gathered his artworks from various collectors which includes his work from the beginning of his career to his last work before his death in 1982,” he told ISNA.He went on to say that Pilaram focused on calligraphy painting and he has made some innovations in this field during his career.A collection of Pilaram’s figurative drawings, 50 personal photos with other artists and cultural figures are also on display during the exhibition, he said.“The exhibit aims to introduce Iranian artists to the younger generation which I believe is within the scope of the responsibilities of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts,” Bakhtiari explained.Faramarz Pilaram (1937-1982) was a renowned Iranian painter and calligrapher. He was among the pioneers of Saqakhaneh Painting School.The showcase will run until April 14 at the venue located at No.142 Somayyeh Avenue (between Mofatteh and Ramsar streets).