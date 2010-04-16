Iran to open Mideast's largest float glass factory

QAZVIN – The largest float glass factory in the Middle East will come on stream today in Qazvin Province, northwest of Iran.

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, accompanied with Industries and Mines Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, will officially inaugurate the factory.The Mehr News Agency reported that the factory’s construction started six years ago at a cost of $300 million with a capacity to produce 180,000 tons of glass annually.The factory will daily produce 120,000 square meters of glass from 1.2 to 19 millimeter thickness. 30 percent of the output will be exported to Europe.The project will create a total of 7,800 direct and indirect jobs.Float glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass on a bed of molten metal, typically tin, although lead and various low melting point alloys were used in the past. This method gives the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces. Modern windows are made from float glass