Iran slams US ‘maritime blockade’ at UN, warns of threats to global navigation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has sharply criticized the United States during a Security Council session, accusing Washington of undermining maritime security and violating international law through a “maritime blockade.”

Speaking to reporters following an open debate at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, Iravani said recent US actions, including the seizure of Iranian commercial vessels in international waters, amount to “piracy and hostage-taking.”

He added that such measures breach the United Nations Charter and fall under acts of aggression as defined by General Assembly Resolution 3314.

Iravani also accused Washington of using coercion and intimidation against commercial shipping, stating that vessel crews have been “terrorized” and unlawfully detained. He further criticized 'the silence of some Council members,' saying that concerns over freedom of navigation were not matched by condemnation of US actions.

The Iranian envoy linked the tensions to an ongoing “war of aggression” launched by the United States and Israel since late February, warning that such developments have destabilized key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz—a critical corridor for global energy supplies.

Defending Tehran’s own actions, Iravani said Iran remains committed to maintaining maritime security in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. He stressed that any measures taken by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz are consistent with its rights as a coastal state and are designed to balance security concerns with the safe passage of international shipping.

“Iran’s approach is rooted in international law and national regulations, aimed at ensuring stability in a highly volatile environment,” he said, adding that policies would be adjusted in response to evolving conditions.

Iravani also noted that Iran is not a signatory to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, though it recognizes provisions that constitute customary international law.

He concluded by placing responsibility for any disruption to maritime transport on “the aggressors,” namely the United States and its allies, dismissing alternative narratives as unfounded.