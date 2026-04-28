Strategic solidarity: Iran offers defense expertise to SCO members

TEHRAN - Iran’s Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza has denounced the joint US-Israeli war on Iran as a “war crime” and “state terrorism”.

"There’s no doubt that this aggression is not only a clear violation of the ban on the use of force under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, as well as Chapter VI on the peaceful settlement of disputes, the 1949 Geneva Conventions, and other relevant legal frameworks — but it goes beyond a breach of international humanitarian law,” Ibn Reza made the remarks in a message to the Meeting of Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, who attended the meeting, read the statement.

“It (the US-Israeli aggression) amounts to a war crime and state terrorism. On top of its devastating impact on regional peace and security, it also undermines our collective efforts to achieve lasting peace," the statement added. The acting minister also thanked the SCO for denouncing “the illegal and illegitimate aggression of the US and the Zionist regime.”

The US and Israel launched the war on February 28. Tehran and Washington reached a two-week ceasefire on April 8. President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the truce hours before its expiration.

It is widely believed that Iran’s strong military response to the aggression forced Trump to accept the ceasefire. During the 39-day war, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against US bases in the Persian Gulf region and also against Israel.

The US media has recently revealed that the extent of damage suffered by the US military at the hands of Iranian armed forces is far beyond the narratives of the Trump administration.

In his meetings in Bishkek, Talaei-Nik, who is also the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Defense, expressed Iran’s readiness to share its defensive weapons capabilities with "independent countries, especially SCO members.”

"We are ready to share the experiences of America's defeat with other members of the organization," Talaei-Nik said.

Furthermore, Talaei-Nik said the resistance and resilience of Iranians during the war forced the US to “abandon its illegal and irrational demands.” He noted that “The United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations.”

The Iranian deputy defense minister also met with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, who said Moscow and Iran would continue to support each other “under any circumstances.” The Russian defense minister added that his country will continue its support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last week, Talaei-Nik highlighted Iran’s success in indigenizing its military capabilities. He said the country’s weapons production capacity is the result of more than two decades of investment in its defense industry. He noted that a significant portion of Iran’s missile capability remains unused in the face of its retaliatory strikes against US regional bases and Israel.

Iran’s strategic integration into the SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a powerful Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance. After years of holding observer status, Iran officially became a full member on July 4, 2023, marking a historic shift in its foreign policy.

This membership is the cornerstone of Tehran’s "Look to the East" strategy, which prioritizes building deep-rooted ties with non-Western powers. By participating as a full member, Iran aims to neutralize the impact of Western economic sanctions and integrate into a new multipolar security architecture. This partnership allows Iran to share intelligence, conduct joint military exercises, and collaborate on regional stability, effectively creating a strategic buffer against US-led geopolitical pressure in the region.

