Zidane happy for Ribery to stay at Bayern

Zinedine Zidane is pleased Franck Ribery looks set to commit his future to Bayern Munich, even if it means the pair will not get work together at Real Madrid next season.

Zidane works for Real as an advisor and has already tried to convince Ribery to join the Spaniards, but it now appears the France winger is going to sign a new five-year deal with the Bundesliga side. And Zidane has accepted Ribery's decision, believing it to be the right one.""The important thing is that the player does what his heart says,'' he told the Bild newspaper. ""He does not have to join Real just because I say so.""If he stays (with Bayern), then I think it is perfect. I would have really liked to have him here because he is a great player and I like him as a person.''(Source: Soccernet)