Acting couple summoned to court

TEHRAN -- Iranian thespian couple Ali Mosaffa and Leila Hatami and her mother Zahra Khoshkam were summoned to a Tehran court to face accusations of fraud.

The three have been accused of a scam to obtain ownership of 5000 square meters in the city of Karaj, some 40 kilometers west of Tehran, the Persian service of the Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.No further details were given.The couple had attended a meeting supporting Seyyed Mohammad Khatami’s candidacy for the presidential election in 2009.In November 2008, Tehran’s Jomhuri Theater, which was owned by Mosaffa, Hatami and her mother, burned down. Some analysts have surmised that the incident was intended as a political message for the couple.Photo: Thespian couple Leila Hatami (L) and Ali Mosaffa in an undated photo