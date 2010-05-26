Offshore Wind China 2010 conference & exhibition

SHANGHAI (PRNewswire-Asia) -- With the aim of promoting the sound development of China's offshore wind industry, Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA), Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd (SIEC), a subsidiary of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Shanghai Sub-council once again join forces to build Asia's first professional platform focused on the offshore wind power market -- ""Offshore Wind China 2010"" -- which will be held from June 7-9, 2010 in Shanghai.

The conference is expected to attract at least 600 conference delegates and the exhibition space is to reach 10,000 sq.m.