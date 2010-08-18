Israelis poisoning U.S.-Turkish ties?

Have the Israelis embarked on a campaign to poison U.S.-Turkish relations in revenge for the Turkish government’s changing position on Israel?

That question has to be asked following two stories that have surfaced in the international press in the last few days, both of which have had to be denied.Last week, the highly respected Italian daily, Corriere della Sera, reported that Turkish and Iranian officials had agreed a deal by which Turkey would send arms via Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon. On Friday, the Turkish foreign ministry called the report baseless.Then, at the beginning of this week, the equally highly respected Financial Times of London reported that President Barack Obama had personally warned Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan that unless Ankara shifted its position on Israel and Iran, it would not be allowed to buy U.S. weapons. On Monday, the White House denied any ultimatum had been given and wondered where on earth the FT got its story from.Plenty of others would like to know the answer to that, although the original FT report claimed to quote a senior Obama administration official. However, taken together with the Italian story, a pattern of disinformation seems to be emerging with the clear objective of undermining U.S.-Turkish relations.The two have a long history of friendship, going back to the Cold War and earlier. It continued after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Washington has, for example, been a firm supporter of Turkey’s ambitions to join the EU, in contrast to the opposition from a number of European states which seems to many based purely on Islamophobia. Washington’s continued relationship with Ankara has likewise ensured a steady flow of U.S. arms to Turkey. At present, Ankara hopes to acquire U.S. drone aircraft for potential use against Kurdish PKK bases in northern Iraq. It is this sale that is supposedly at risk.The notion that Israel has embarked on a poison pen campaign against Turkey and is behind these reports cannot be ruled out. There are reasons to believe that it has decided that if Turkey will not be its friend, it will do all it can to punish it.Last month, Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak claimed that the head of Turkish intelligence appointed in May, Hakan Fidan, was a “friend of Iran” and stirred the pot even further by suggesting that military information provided to Turkey might be handed over to the Iranians. The Turks were infuriated -- and understandably so. They have never betrayed information provided in the past and have always been loyal members of NATO. The Israeli suggestion was a clear attempt to question their loyalty and reliability.Turkey cannot ignore the possibility of an Israeli campaign against it. Its relations with the U.S. in particular depend on a positive image. Sales of U.S. weapons such as the drones require approval from members of Congress who are highly susceptible to American public opinion. That is something the Israelis are masters of manipulating.