Iranian films awarded at Religion Today Film Festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian documentary “When a Line of Light Shines” by Shahriar Purseyyedian won the Jury SIGNIS (World Catholic Association for Communication) Special Award at the 13th edition of the Religion Today Film Festival.

“Mekael” by Iranian filmmaker Jamshid Bahmani received the jury member special mention at the festival.The documentary “No Greater Love” by Michael Whyte from the UK won the Grand Prize.“Her Dream’s Day” by Mehrdad Khoshbakht “Temple of Soul” by Mohammad Dormanesh, “The Spring Which Flows” by Reza Shahmoradi, and “Tractor Family” by Jamshid Mojaddadi were also screened at the festival.The festival was held from October 8 to 21 in several Italian cities.