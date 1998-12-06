U.S. Analyst Doubts Early Rapprochement With Iran

LONDON Patrick Clawson of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy says that the U.S. is eager to have political ties with Iran but is moving very slowly. He suggests that major issues between the two countries can only be resolved in government-to-government talks, but feels that these may be years away. Speaking during this week's annual trilogy of seminars on the Persian Gulf organized by Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, Clawson indicated that Washington's extraterritorial sanctions regime against Iran would die a quiet death.



He said that the 1996 legislation, which has never been used, was due to expire in August 2001 and it was quite possible it will not be renewed. But with regard to U.S. opposition to Caspian oil pipelines going through Iran, the director for research at the right-wing institute insisted this would not change soon. He said it may not happen for a few years as the U.S. has staked its prestige in the pipeline from Baku to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Despite Washington's backing, oil companies express growing scepticism if such an expensive route can ever be justified.



Overall, Clawson said that U.S. policy in the Persian Gulf would remain rooted in its close ties with Saudi Arabia. (IRNA)