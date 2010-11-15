Israel is the root cause of global terrorism: Baroness Tonge

Liberal Democrat Peer Jenny Tonge says Israel is the cause of global terrorism and problems like Kashmir and Palestine are alienating Muslims all over the world.

Speaking at the Strategic Defense and Security Review on Sunday at the House of Lords in London, she said, “The ill-treatment of Palestinians by Israel is held up as an example of how the West treats Muslims and is at the root cause of terrorism worldwide.”“Even (the Quartet's Middle East envoy) Tony Blair has now admitted this publicly,” she noted.Baroness Tonge told the House of Lords that Israel's behavior toward Palestinians goes unchecked, possibly because of “Holocaust guilt” or “the power of the pro-Israel lobby” in the UK and the United States.Commenting on two unresolved conflicts in the Islamic world, Tonge said, “It is a disgrace to us all that problems such as Kashmir and Palestine are still alienating Muslims all over the world.”She also attacked Britain’s coalition government for its anti-Iran policies and its close ties with Israel.She went on say that “cynics might think Britain is at the ready to help Israel attack Iran.”“Why do we let it continue? Is it Holocaust guilt? We should be guilty -- of course we should. Is it the power of the pro-Israel lobby here and in the USA?”“Or is it the need, maybe, to have an aircraft carrier called Israel in the Middle East, from which to launch attacks on countries such as Iran? The cynic might think that that is why HMS Ark Royal and the Harriers (fighter jets) can be dispensed with (as part of UK defense cuts) -- (since) we already have a static ‘Ark Royal’ in a strategic position, armed to the teeth and ready to fight, provided that we do not offend Israel,” she said.Photo: Liberal Democrat Peer Jenny Tonge