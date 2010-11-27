'Exceptional' Schumacher had 'impossible' task – Prost

Four-time Formula One champion Alain Prost has labelled Michael Schumacher's return to the sport ""exceptional"", but he believes the German faces an ""impossible"" task to reclaim the drivers' championship. Prost takes part in the Race of Champions this weekend, pairing up with Sebastien Loeb to represent France. Their stiffest challenge could come from Germany, where newly-crowned champion Sebastian Vettel teams up with Schumacher.

The 2010 season proved to be an anti-climactic return for seven-time world champion Schumacher, who struggled with his Mercedes throughout the year, chalking up fewer points than team-mate Nico Rosberg. Sir Jackie Stewart recently joined a number of critics by claiming Schumacher must now win the title next season or be prepared to ""walk away with his tail between his legs"".However, Prost takes a more understanding view of Schumacher's plight, insisting it is a minor miracle that the German even managed to finish ninth in the standings after his emergence from retirement. Prost believes an eighth world crown will never happen, but he is adamant Schumacher deserves more credit.""I was not expecting better, because I know it's difficult to come back after three years stopped,"" Prost told the Race of Champions.""What he has done is already very good - almost exceptional. The target to be world champion in his comeback was really impossible, also because the team and the car was not at the same level as Red Bull, McLaren or Ferrari.""So wait and see, but it's a very, very difficult challenge. But it's part of life, sometimes you need to take a challenge that seems unbelievable. What he has done, I think only he could have done it. But maybe the target was a little bit too high."" (Source: ESPN)