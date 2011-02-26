Iran plans to build new fighter aircraft

TEHRAN – Iran’s Air Force in cooperation with the Defense Ministry plans to build the country’s newest fighter plane, Brigadier General Mohammadreza Karshki said on Saturday.

Karshki, a senior Air force commander said the new fighter is an upgraded version of the Saeqe aircraft.Saeqe (thunderbolt) is Iran’s first domestically-manufactured fighter.Saeqeh is a single-seater fighter jet. It is the second generation of Azarakhsh fighter. Saeqeh fighter planes tested successfully in Iran in September 2007. The Saeqeh is a joint product of the country’s Iran Air Force and Ministry of Defense