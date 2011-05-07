Two Iranian films premiere in Germany, Netherlands

TEHRAN -- The Iranian films “Sizdah 59” and “Crime” will be screened in movie theaters in several cities in Germany and the Netherlands during the upcoming week.

Members of the casts of “Sizdah 59” and “Crime” will travel to the countries to promote the films, Ali Sartipi, the director of the Iranian distributor company Filmiran, told the Persian service of ISNA on Saturday.Directed by Saman Salur, “Sizdah 59” focuses on Iranian war veterans, who have been neglected by Iranian society.Salur’s dark comedy “A Few Kilos of Dates for a Funeral” won the Grand Prize of the 28th Festival of the Three Continents in 2006 in Nantes, France.The film had previously been lauded by receiving the Special Jury Prize in the Filmmakers of the Present section at the 59th Locarno International Film Festival in 2006.Director Masud Kimiaii’s acclaimed film “Crime”, which is set in Iran of decades ago, tells the story of man in a dilemma who is trying to remain faithful to his beliefs.“Crime” was crowned as the best film at the 29th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran in February.Photo: Parviz Parastuii in a scene from “Sizdah 59”