Shajarian to unveil more new instruments in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Two new instruments invented by Iranian vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian will be unveiled during a showcase in Tehran.

The instruments named arghanun (organum) and barbad (the name of renowned musician during the reign of the Sassanid king Khosrow II) will be among 14 string instruments all of which have been made by Shajarian and will be put on display in an exhibition at Bahar Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum from May 9 13.In addition, Shajarian’s 10 santur made in various sizes will be showcased at the exhibit, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Saturday.Shajarian has unveiled the instruments named shahrashub, sorahi, saghar, sabu, kereshmeh, bamsaz and tondar over the past three years.“Over the past 50 years of my career, I have felt the need for new sounds and the lack of them has always bothered me,” said in an interview in 2008.“No one, except for a few people, has made any efforts to overcome this tonal deficiency by inventing new instruments, which could expand the melodic richness of Iranian traditional music,” he added.He said that the new instruments, which were invented over the past few decades, were either irregular or else no one could understand them.“As a result, the instruments never gained widespread acceptance among people,” he stated.“However, I have spent all of my life in studios and on stages, so I deeply felt the need for new sounds and additional supporting instruments among those musical instruments in use today,” Shajarian added.He said that he has made these efforts in inventing these new instruments in order to broaden the sonic spectrum of the Iranian orchestra with the new sounds produced by them.Shajarian has used his new instruments during his concerts over the past few years.Photo: Iranian vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian (C) tunes a saghar for an unidentified performer during a ceremony was held on April 11, 2009 to introduce the instrument. His publicist Mohammad-Ali Rafiei is also seen the photo. (Fars/Ali Rafiei)