4 Iranian movies to compete in 30th Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Four films from Iran will compete in the 30th Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), which will be held in Rhode Island, the US, from August 4 to 9.

The Iranian films participating in the festival include “My Daughter's Hair” directed by Hesam Farahmand, “White Flag” by Parviz Rostami, “Hide & Seek” by Fatah Minoobakhsh, and “The 80 Blows” by Alireza Abbasi, Honaronline reported.

“My Daughter's Hair” is a 2025 narrative drama about Raha, a teenage girl who is studying animation, but when she is about to submit her university project, her laptop is stolen, and she is forced to cut her hair and sell it to buy a new laptop.

Raha’s father buys a second-hand laptop with the money from her hair, but the new laptop plunges their family into a mysterious adventure.

A joint production of Iran and Iraq, “White Flag” is a 2026 short film about the lives of a man and a woman in a village on the border of Kurdistan.

They have lost their son and daughter-in-law due to bombing. The man and woman collect the remnants of the war in the surrounding mountains and bring them home.

“Hide & Seek” is a 2025 short film with a tense and intimate story that unfolds during a religious ceremony, told through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy.

Set within a traditional cultural framework, the narrative delves into the invisible boundaries of gender, unspoken taboos, and the natural curiosity of childhood.

In the short film “The 80 Blows,” produced in 2025, a mother poses as a taxi driver and, with the help of her elder daughter, embarks on a desperate mission to free her youngest daughter from police custody before she is taken away to receive an eighty-lash sentence.

Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival celebrates the independent spirit in film and has become a haven for independent filmmakers from throughout the world.

Flickers is a non-profit arts organization that supports and promotes the film arts in Rhode Island and throughout New England. Over the past two decades, its production, the Rhode Island International Film Festival, has screened 6,720 independent films and videos out of 87,532 entries, presented 1,621 World/North American premieres, featured over 1,350 entries that were locally produced, and hosted 4,582 filmmakers and crew.

SS/SAB

