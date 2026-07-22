“On the Edge” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- “On the Edge” by Swiss writer Markus Werner has been published in Persian.

Bidgol is the publisher of the book translated by Mohammad Hemmati.

“On the Edge” is a psychological drama, masterfully paced exploration of two men who, despite their polar opposite lives, discover a chilling commonality.

Thomas Clarin is a successful divorce lawyer whose career has left him cynical and distrustful of lifelong commitment. He prefers a lifestyle of fleeting romance and detachment, avoiding the emotional weight of marriage. In stark contrast, Thomas Loos is a grief-stricken widower, consumed by the profound loss of his wife and an overwhelming disenchantment with the world.

On the surface, Clarin’s flirtatious autonomy and Loos’s somber isolation leave no room for kinship. However, a chance encounter in a crowded Swiss restaurant sparks a conversation that transforms their lives. As they talk, they uncover a series of unnerving coincidences that suggest their connection is far deeper—and more dangerous—than a mere coincidence.

Written with meticulous precision, the narrative begins as a quiet character study before evolving into a pulse-quickening plot that grips the reader. This tension drives the story toward a revelation that challenges the boundaries between strangers and souls. Widely celebrated as a masterpiece of contemporary German literature, “On the Edge” has earned international acclaim, translating into fifteen languages and selling hundreds of thousands of copies in Germany. It is a haunting meditation on fate, loss, and the invisible threads that bind human beings together.

Born in Switzerland in 1944, Markus Werner is an acclaimed author whose literary journey began after studying at the University of Zurich. Following a dedicated teaching career in Schaffhausen, he transitioned to freelance writing in 1990.

A highly decorated novelist, Werner is the recipient of several prestigious honors, including the Jürgen Ponto Stiftung prize (1984), the Prix littéraire Lipp (1995), and the SWF Bestenliste prize (1997). He has authored seven novels, most notably the bestseller “Zündel's Departure.”

SAB/

