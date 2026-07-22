Japan sizzles in first 'brutally hot' days of the year

Japan sizzled under sweltering, life-threatening heat on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to top ​40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some ‌cities in what the government has newly designated as a "brutally hot day."

The weather agency issued heat stroke ​alerts for much of the country, forecasting ​a second straight day of "kokushobi" - literally meaning ⁠brutally hot day - with temperatures expected to reach ​40 C in Kumagaya, north of Tokyo, and ​Nagoya, in central Japan, Reuters reported.

Authorities urged residents to use air conditioning liberally, hydrate regularly and avoid spending long hours ​outdoors.

Japan has experienced increasingly severe summers in ​recent years, with the country recording its all-time high temperature ‌of ⁠41.8 C last year.

Even before this week's extreme heat, 4,580 people were taken to hospital between July 6 and 12, including seven who ​later died, according ​to ⁠the latest data available from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The weather ​agency this year introduced the "kokushobi" category ​for days ⁠when temperatures reach 40 C or higher, reflecting the growing frequency of extreme heat. More than ⁠100,000 ​people were taken to ​hospital for heatstroke during the 2025 summer season, according to government ​data.