TEHRAN — Public anger over Washington’s aggressive foreign policy erupted on the streets of Manila on Wednesday, as anti-war demonstrators rallied outside the venue of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to protest the presence of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and denounce US military operations against Iran.

Carrying placards reading “War criminals not welcome” and “Ban Trump! Ban Rubio!”, activists gathered in the Philippine capital to voice sharp opposition to Washington's military actions in the Middle East and its expanding strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

Rubio arrived in Manila to participate in bilateral and multilateral sessions with regional counterparts, attempting to justify the US military posture and reinforce defense commitments with local allies. However, the American delegation was met by crowds demanding an immediate end to US warfare abroad and an end to foreign military entanglements.

Human rights advocate Cristina Palabay condemned Washington's global military actions during the rally, pointing to a long pattern of interventionism.

“The US, especially under Trump, has been the world’s foremost war criminal,” Palabay told Al Jazeera. He said the US government “has been known to bomb and kill people in Palestine, in Iran, in the Philippines, and in many other places where their permanent presence exists and where military basing continues.”

Protesters also targeted the host government’s alignment with Washington’s geopolitical agenda. Activist Mong Palatino urged the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cut ties with top US officials, warning that deeper military cooperation serves American imperial interests at the expense of national sovereignty.

“His visit will lead to more US military bases in the Philippines,” Palatino said. “His visit will lead to the further plunder of our natural resources. So we are here to condemn the Marcos government for colluding with the US.”

The demonstrations in Manila reflect growing international blowback against American unilateralism, as civil society groups across Asia join global calls demanding a halt to US military aggression against Iran and an end to Western intervention in regional affairs.

