Homeopathic remedies for Fukushima radiation effects

Fukushima fallout: The radiation from Fukushima Japan has worked its way around the world via the winds. The French radiation watchdog agency CRIIRAD, found significant levels of radiation in the milk there and suggested that mothers of young children not let them drink milk, eat certain vegetables or drink rain water. It considered those activities “risky” behavior.

The atmospheric radiation moved west to east, and passed over the U.S. before it reached France. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found unacceptable levels of radioactive Iodine 131 in some U.S. milk samples. One batch registered at six times the EPA maximum safety threshold. A sample from Hawaii also tested very high for Cesium 131 and 134.Instead of issuing warnings, the EPA proposed raising the acceptable levels of radiation by somewhere between 3000 and 100,000 times.3. They subsequently announced that since the Fukushima radiation is not really a problem, they wouldn’t bother checking the milk again for another three months.4 If asked, they can always say…”We have no recent figures on that”.Since the radiation is turning up everywhere and in common foods, it becomes quite likely that everyone will consume it at some point. The obvious question is, “How can we protect ourselves?”There are numerous substances which are rumored to offer protection against radiation. However, in a situation like this, rumor is not sufficient.Therefore, you will find below a list of substances whose efficacy is backed by at least some research. This is not an exhaustive list, but it will get you in the ballpark. You may evaluate these items and see which ones make most sense for you.After the list of nutrients is a description of some homeopathic remedies whose symptom pictures fit the effects of radiation injury.I invite readers to enlarge this list of researched substances having radio-protective effects.- Remedies for radiation effectsThese homeopathic remedies are not suggested as prophylaxis and as always, must be chosen on the symptom complex. This is only a sample of the possible remedies.Radium bromatum -Severe aching pains and great restlessness. Anxious, fear of being alone in the dark and desires company.Dreams of fire. Violent cramping in abdomen. Severe pain in all limbs. Itching all over body. Necrosis and ulceration. Internal chill with heat of skin. Cadmium sulph – Terrible nausea, black vomit, freezing cold and can’t get warm. Also vomits green mucus, blood, or “coffee grounds”. Bloody-black offensive stools. Extreme exhaustion.Ipecacuanha – Constant nausea not relieved by vomiting. Bloody slimy stools. Bleeding from lungs with nausea. Tongue clear. Profuse salivation and thirstless. Worse from the slightest motion and from warmth.Phosphorus – Bleeding bright red blood from any orifice. Craves ice cold drinks but vomits them soon after. Heightened sensitivity to noise, odors, lights and startles easily.. Fear of being alone. Exhausting diarrhea.Arsenicum album – Anxious, chilly, restless, exhausted, thirsty for small sips. Burning pains relieved by heat, fear of being alone, worse after midnight.Xray –Stiff neck, sticking pains in head and face. Nausea, rheumatic pain, tired, sick feeling. Tongue dry, rough , sore. Dry skin and painful cracks. Chronic itching eruptions.(Source: hpathy.com