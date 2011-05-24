Nasser Hejazi to be laid to rest on Wednesday

TEHRAN – Iran’s legendry football keeper, who passed away on Monday, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Hejazi died of lung cancer at the Kasra Hospital in Tehran.Former Esteghlal goalkeeper and coach will be buried in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery. His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8:30 am in Azadi Stadium.Iran’s Sepahan and Zob Ahan will observe a one minute silence ritual before their games against Bunyodkor from Uzbekistan and Al Nasr of Saudi Arabia for the last 16 games in the 2011 AFC Champions League to pay tribute to Hejazi.Hejazi played for Iran as a goalkeeper in late 1960's and 1970's. He won the AFC Asian Cup twice for Iran and also played for the Islamic Republic in the 1976 Olympic Games and 1978 FIFA World Cup.In 2000, the Asian Football Confederation ranked him the second best Asian goalkeeper of the 20th century behind former Saudi Arabia keeper Mohamed Al-Deayea.He led Esteghlal from 1996 to 1999 and later in 2007 and won Azadegan League and Hazfi Cup as well as runner up in the AFC Champions League in 1999.Hejazi earned 62 caps for Iran from 1968 to 1980. He received an offer from Manchester United after the 1978 FIFA World Cup, and trained with them for a month, appearing in a reserve match against Stoke City.Last year, Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson sympathized with Hejazi after he found out that the former Iranian keeper is battling cancer