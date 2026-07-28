TEHRAN- The first eighteen months of Donald Trump's return to the White House represent nothing short of a catastrophic failure for the American people. Despite his grandiose promises of prosperity, lower prices, and a manufacturing renaissance, the Trump administration has delivered only economic instability, broken promises, and a dangerous war that threatens global stability.

Trump's reckless immigration crackdown and deportation policies have backfired spectacularly. Rather than creating the employment boom he promised, his administration has actually overseen a decline in both the labor force participation rate and the number of employed Americans.

The manufacturing sector—the very industry Trump swore to revive—now employs fewer workers than when Joe Biden left office. This is not success; this is failure on a monumental scale.

The president's economic illiteracy has been laid bare for all to see. His promise to lower prices was always a fantasy—historically, price declines in the US only occur during severe economic distress. Now, inflation remains stubbornly above the Federal Reserve's target, and Trump's own tariff policies have partially fueled price increases. Meanwhile, his unnecessary war with Iran has driven oil prices to approximately $100 per barrel—a 50 percent increase that is crushing American families.

Perhaps most damning is the reality that American workers are actually losing purchasing power. Disposable personal income has stalled and even declined in recent months, meaning families have less money for housing, food, and basic necessities. Trump's refusal to sign bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing housing purchasing power demonstrates his complete disconnection from the struggles of ordinary Americans.

Trump's desperate attempts to claim credit for stock market performance are equally pathetic. The US stock market generally trends upward regardless of who occupies the Oval Office, and every contemporary president has witnessed record highs. Trump's self-congratulation is merely another example of his pathological need for validation.

But perhaps the most foolish and futile of Trump's actions was his imposed war against Iran. Believing that bombs and missiles could bring the Iranian nation to its knees, he not only failed to achieve any of his stated goals but also fueled the flames of anger and national unity among Iranians. This reckless attack neither halted Iran's nuclear program nor dismantled it; in fact, it effectively freed Iran from any JCPOA commitments and accelerated its nuclear progress. With this strategic stupidity, Trump placed the United States in such international isolation that even European allies and traditional American partners expressed revulsion at this brazen outrage. The staggering costs of this senseless war, besides skyrocketing oil prices and runaway inflation, claimed thousands of innocent lives and destabilized the Middle East for generations. Instead of the 'peace' he had promised, Trump brought nothing but 'war' and 'disgrace' to the American people and the world, shamefully proving that he has no understanding of geopolitical complexities.

Eighteen months of Trump have delivered exactly what critics predicted: economic uncertainty, broken promises, and a nation more divided than ever. The American people deserve better than this incompetent, narcissistic charlatan who puts his ego above the welfare of the nation.