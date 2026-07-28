Iran, Turkmenistan examine development prospect of transport, energy, infrastructure co-op

TEHRAN- Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran, as the heads of the Turkmenistan-Iran Economic Cooperation Committee, held talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

According to the news portal of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, in this meeting, the two sides reviewed the current situation and development prospects of Turkmenistan-Iran cooperation, both bilaterally and within the framework of reputable international organizations, especially the United Nations.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect, which characterize the relations between the two countries.

Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran and the Iranian head of the Turkmenistan-Iran Economic Cooperation Committee, congratulated Turkmenistan on the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution "International Year of International Law, 2028," which was proposed on the initiative of Turkmenistan and supported by Iran.

The two sides discussed trade and economic issues at this meeting and exchanged views on strengthening the role of the Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The meeting also emphasized the two countries' shared commitment to continuing the development of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In her trip to Turkmenistan, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development discussed and reviewed the implementation of joint agreements in the fields of transport, energy, gas, electricity, and infrastructure development, as well as the formation of a joint committee for the implementation of bilateral agreements.

During Farzaneh Sadegh's trip to Turkmenistan, a meeting was held with the President of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the head of the economic committee of that country, and emphasis was placed on pursuing and operationalizing joint agreements in the fields of transport, energy, gas, electricity, and infrastructure development.

Sadegh said: We are proud to be present in Turkmenistan and held a very productive meeting with the President of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Turkmen head of the joint committee for economic cooperation between the two countries.

She added: In this meeting, topics such as improving the quality and quantity of the fleet, infrastructure development in all areas of transport, as well as issues related to energy, gas, and electricity were reviewed.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development continued: It was also decided to form a committee under the Joint Economic Committee so that both sides can follow up on the issues raised and provide the ground for their operationalization.

EF/MA