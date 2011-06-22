Iran’s military equipment is only for defensive purposes: Leader

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited an exhibition of military equipment in Tehran on Wednesday.

Over 300 pieces of scientific and technological military equipment manufactured by the Iranian Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, the National Police, and the Defense Ministry are on display in the exhibition.Anti-aircraft systems, fighter planes, helicopters, drones, warships, submarines, tanks, including a new version of the Zolfaqar tank, advanced radar systems, telecommunications tools, electronic and cyber warfare equipment, advanced military simulators, and heavy and light military vehicles are on show.In addition, various types of missile systems, including surface-to-surface Sejjil and Qiam missiles, with a range of 2000 and 750 kilometers respectively, surface-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, which use solid and liquid fuel, as well as various models of Fateh missiles and missiles used in asymmetrical warfare are being displayed at the exhibit.Satellite carrier rockets are also on display at the exhibition.Following his visit, Ayatollah Khamenei said the main reason that Iran is manufacturing military equipment is to defend itself and to provide a deterrent.However, certain Western countries manufacture weapons for trade and profit, he added.He also stated that the sanctions imposed on Iran have been ineffective due to the efforts of the experts of the Iranian Armed Forces