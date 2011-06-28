Appointment of UN Special Rapporteur on Iran a ‘political game’: official

TEHRAN – Iran’s Secretary General of the High Council for Human Rights has said that the appointment of a United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights situation in Iran is “a political game.”

“We regard the move as a political game and we are not worried about this issue,” Mohammad Javad Larijani said on Monday.He also said that the procedure for appointing UN Special Rapporteurs should be revised.“Why is a Special Rapporteur appointed only for Iran? It should become a law that Special Rapporteurs would be appointed for all countries,” he said.On June 17, the UN Human Rights Council appointed former Maldivian foreign minister Ahmed Shaheed as Special Rapporteur on human rights situation in Iran.The Human Rights Committee of the Iranian parliament has also decided to take measures to prohibit the entry of the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran.