‘Persian Gulf’ suffix not removed from Iran league: official

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Professional League (IPL) Aziz Mohammadi said on Monday that the suffix of ‘Persian Gulf’ has not been removed from the league.

“Nobody was allowed to remove the ‘Persian Gulf’ suffix from the IPL. We have reached an agreement with mobile phone network operator Irancell but it doesn’t mean that the suffix of Persian Gulf will be deleted from our logo,” Mohammadi said.“The name of the ‘Persian Gulf’ must be mentioned in all advertisements during the Iranian league competition. We correspond with Asian Football Confederation under the name of ‘Persian Gulf’,” he added.11th edition of Iran Professional League (Persian Gulf Cup) started last week with participation of the 18 teams