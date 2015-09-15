Tehran to host Algerian cultural festival

TEHRAN – The Embassy of Algeria in Tehran will be displaying part of the charms of the country in a cultural festival, which is scheduled to open at Tehran’s Milad Tower on September 27.

The decision was announced during the meeting Algerian Ambassador Abdelmoun’aam Ahriz had with Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Director Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman on Monday.An exhibition introducing the thriving tourism industry of Algeria, the beautiful handicrafts and traditional cuisine will be set up during the four-day event, ICRO announced.The ambassador also asked for a screening of “The Battle of Algiers” at Al-Mustafa International University (Qom) because a number of Algerian students are studying there.Gillo Pontecorvo’s 1966 black-and-white film “The Battle of Algiers” recreates France’s suppression of the 1950s Algerian uprising.In addition, Algeria will be hosting an Iranian art and cultural festival in October. The four-day festival will open on October 9 at the Palace of Ahmed Bey in the city of Constantine.A variety of programs have been arranged for the festival including exhibitions of Persian paintings, photos and handicrafts, as well as live music performances and film screening sessions.Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ali Jannati and Ebrahimi Torkaman are expected to attend the opening ceremony.RM/YAWEND