I will rest no player for Tehran derby, says Branko Ivankovic

Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic stated that all league games are equal in his view and he won’t rest any player for Friday’s derby against Esteghlal.

“We have a very tough game against Malavan. As you know we played against them in the Hazfi Cup and won after 120 minutes. Malavan is a strong side but we want to keep our winning way after beating Siah Jamegan,” Branko said in a press conference.“I would like to ask the fans to come to the stadium to support their team and hopefully we celebrate another three points with them. The fans are the most important part of a team while our main goal is to make them happy,” Branko added.“Sosha Makani will back to the goal after suspension but Alireza Nourmohammadi is still not eligible to play while Michael Umana is injured,” Persepolis coach said.Branko stated his players are focused on Malavan game and he will not rest any player for Friday’s derby against Esteghlal.“My players are not allowed to speak with media until after derby so we could progress day by day. All games have equal three points and currently we are focused on Malavan’s game. I will not rest any player for derby and we’ll try our best to get the best result against them,” Branko added.Persepolis will take on Malavan on Monday while they will meet their archrivals Esteghlal in Tehran derby on Friday