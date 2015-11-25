Iran handball team into Rio Olympic Qualifiers final

The Iranian handball team defeated Bahrain 35-30 on Tuesday in Rio Olympic Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar and advanced to the final match.

Team Iran had already defeated Oman 39-31, Uzbekistan 33-18, Japan 31-27 and Saudi Arabia 30-24 and lost to Qatar 32-17.Iran will play with winner of Qatar and South Korea in the final match on Friday.The champion of the tournament books its ticket to Rio with the second and third placed teams at this Asian Qualification event will progress through to next year's World Qualification Tournament.