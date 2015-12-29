175 Iranian MPs sign draft bill requiring U.S. to pay for damages

TEHRAN – The chairman of the Majlis Nuclear Committee has said the number of the signatories of a draft that requires the compensation of past U.S. damage to Iran has risen to 175 MPs.

Announcing that Iranian MPs have drafted a bill that would have the Iranian government seek the remuneration of losses that the United States has inflicted on Iran, Ebrahim Karkhanei said the draft seeks to redeem the rights of Iranians, the YJC reported on Tuesday.One article of the bill calls for compensation of loss incurred after the 1953 coup “because it let to the rise of a U.S.-chosen government” in Iran.Another article requires remuneration for over 223,000 Iranian martyrs and 600,000 veterans of the Iran-Iraq war which “the U.S. backed with intelligence, political, and military cooperation” with Saddam Hussein.It also counts in damage from the freezing of Iranian assets in the U.S., the recent Hajj stampede in Saudi Arabia, sanctions on Iran’s shipping organization, and the Nojeh coup plot in 1980.SP/P