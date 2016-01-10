Algeria invites Tehran, Riyadh to restraint

The Algerian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement calling on Tehran and Riyadh to show restraint as Saudi Arabia has cut diplomatic ties with Iran amid the Islamic Republic strong protest at the execution of Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

After the execution a number of angry Iranians protestors attacked the Saudi diplomatic buildings in Tehran and Mashhad, a move condemned by senior Iranian officials themselves.The following is the text of the statement sent by the Algerian embassy in Tehran to the Tehran Times:Algeria follows with deep concern the escalation of tension between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and deeply regrets the deterioration of the difficult relations between the two brotherly countries into an open crisis.Algeria urged the political leaderships of the two countries for restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation, which would have serious and harmful consequences at both bilateral and regional levels, in a sensitive and geopolitical and security context.Algeria also called on the two countries, as members of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “to put their commitment to the constant values and teachings of our Holy Islam, particularly the sacredness of human life and the inadmissibility of any fratricidal confrontation, above dissensions and contingencies, whatever their nature.Algeria underlined the need to scrupulously respect the principles governing relations between the States, particularly the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, as well as the protection of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular representations in all places and at all circumstances.Algeria also expressed the sincere hope that the current crisis will be quickly settled, and the two brotherly countries will eliminate, through dialogue and negotiations, all factors of tension in their bilateral relations, in the interest of their peoples, as well as for international peace and security.