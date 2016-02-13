Iran’s Fereshteh Karimi nominated for Best Woman Player of the World

Iranian futsal player Fereshteh Karimi has been nominated for the Best Woman Player of the World award.

Karimi helped Iran claim the title of the 2015 AFC Women's Futsal Championship which was held in Malaysia in September.Karimi won the MVP award at the tournament.On Thursday, Iran national team goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli was nominated for the Best Women Goalkeeper of the World.Nominees are as follow:(in strict alphabetical order!)Amanda Lyssa de Oliveira Crisostomo ""Amandinha"" (BRA)Barateiro Futsal (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.Ana Patricia Abreu Azevedo (POR)FC Vermoim (POR) - PORTUGAL N.T.Fereshteh KarimiDaneshgah Azad (IRN) - IRAN N.T.Lucileia Renner Minuzzo ""Lù"" (BRA)Lazio C5 Femminile (ITA) - BRAZIL N.T.Caroline Da Silva Marciano ""Nega""Barateiro Futsal (BRA) - BRAZIL N.T.Daniela Sofia da Costa Ferreira ""Pisko""Novasemente Grupo Desportivo/Cavalinho (POR) - PORTUGAL N.T.Aleksandra SamorodovaMFK Tyumen (RUS) - RUSSIA N.T.Tatiane Debiasi Croceta ""Taty"" (BRA)Female Futsal (BRA) - Lazio C5 Femminile (ITA) - BRAZIL N.T.Vanessa Cristina Pereira (BRA)Female Futsal (BRA) - Ichnusa Sinnai (ITA) - BRAZIL N.T.Vanessa Sotelo Quintela (ESP)Cidade As Burgas (ESP) - SPAIN N.T.