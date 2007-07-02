Majlis speaker approves of govt.’s gasoline rationing plan

TEHRAN -- Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said here on Wednesday that the decision to ration gasoline is a big step that will change old habits and help secure the national interests.

After hearing the views of the oil and interior ministers on gasoline rationing during a closed session of the Majlis on Wednesday, MPs decided to help the administration implement its plan, Haddad-Adel said. The Oil Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday night saying that as of Wednesday, gasoline would be rationed for all vehicles and motorcycles. It said private cars which cannot use compressed natural gas (CNG) would get 100 liters of gasoline per month and those which can use CNG would get 30 liters. Pointing to the U.S. Congress’s plan to pressure Iran by interfering with gasoline imports, he said that the country should reduce its international vulnerability by solving the country’s transportation problems, preventing fuel smuggling, and rationing gasoline using smart cards. The implementation of a rationing plan intended to change bad habits will not be easy, but understating its benefits, the Iranian nation will cooperate with the administration in this regard and the administration will also fulfill its duties when a decision is needed to reduce problems, Haddad-Adel stated. The people will accept the plan once they realize that the administration is going to end exorbitant gasoline consumption, which only causes foreign dependency, the outflow of national wealth, and other problems, he added. “I think it is inappropriate to consider those who vandalize public property and buildings a part of the nation. Rather, they are a deceived minority who commit such shameful acts because of the promises of the enemies,” Haddad-Adel observed. The Majlis speaker also called on the people to regulate their gasoline consumption in such a way that they will not need extra fuel. If the administration decides to provide extra gasoline, it will announce the price, but this decision depends on many factors and for now there seems to be no need to offer extra gasoline, he added. MP Amir-Reza Khadem described the gasoline rationing plan as a brave and innovative move. Iran’s enemies call the gasoline rationing plan the Islamic Republic’s Achilles heel, but the results of implementing this plan, which will prevent the allocation of huge subsidies and will promote economical fuel consumption, will be altogether positive, Khadem said. MP Gholam-Reza Mesbahi-Moghadam called the rationing plan a wise decision made to safeguard Iran’s national interests