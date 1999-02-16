Exhibition of Ilam Tourism Attractions Opens

TEHRAN An exhibition of Ilam Provinces' historical, cultural, social and natural attractions opened on Sunday in Ilam City's Cultural and Artistic Complex. Yousof Alimohammadi, the manager in charge of tourism affairs of the Culture and Islamic Guidance Department of Ilam Province said that the exhibition is being held in a bid to make people familiar with tourist attractions of the province.



The week-long exhibition will be a positive step to promote tourism industry in Ilam Province. The exhibition displays beautiful sights of Ilam Province's natural resources including Kabir Kooh Mountains, Mishkhas Valley, Meimak Shaqayeq Plain, Barreh Zard water cave and the oak forests in the province. Meanwhile, the cultural heritage pavilion of the exhibition displays a treasury of historical relics such as war equipments, statuette of animals, pictures of Ilam province's ancient monuments and the statues of men belonging to different post and pre-hi In the nomads' black tent pavilion, the tools and equipments employed in animal husbandry and farming have been put on display.



It also presents handicrafts made by nomads. They comprise carpet, kelim, jajim and felt carpets. The pictures of religious shrines and photos of renowned political, cultural, social and religious figures of the province have been put on display in this exhibition.