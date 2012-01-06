Persian Press Headlines - January 05

  1. Other News
January 6, 2012
HAMSHAHRI: Foreign currency prices decreased

SHARQ: mediator Turkish foreign minister) arrives in Tehran

HEMAYAT: Judicial system tries to prevent repeat of economic corruption, Judiciary chief says

KHORASAN: China opposes sanction on Iran’s central bank

QODS: AIDS virus threatens 15-year old youths

TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Dealers do not accept decrease in dollar price

JAVAN: IRGC commander says enemy is seeking to reignite sedition 

DONYA EGHTESAD: 58 percent of people do not have access to internet, Statistics Center announces 

FARHIKHTEGAN: Intelligence ministry is a supporter of people, Ahmadinejad says

KAYHAN: Oil prices increase again as Iran threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz

ARMAN: For creating 1 million jobs we lack $120 billion, (MP) Bahonar says

KHORASAN: Defense minister says Americans should not be present in the Persian Gulf 

ARMAN: Pakistan accuses three Iranian border guards of murder 

SHARQ: Turkish FM: After talks with Iranian officials I will hold dialogue with American officials to calm tensions between the two countries  