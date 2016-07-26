‘Accession of Iran to ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation important’ 

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian diplomat said on Tuesday that accession of Iran to the ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation is an important step for Tehran to enhance relations with the countries in the region.

Iran’s new Ambassador to Indonesia and accredited Ambassador to the ASEAN Valiollah Mohammadi said expansion of political, economic and international relations between Iran and the Southeast Asian countries is pivotal in the post-sanctions era, ILNA reported.

On Monday the foreign ministers of ten members of ASEAN agreed to Iran’s request to join the organization’s TAC.

SP/PA

