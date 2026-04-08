Iranian painter Ali Mirfattah unveils new painting honoring Martyr Leader on 40th-day anniversary

TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian painter and veteran journalist Seyyed Ali Mirfattah has released a new artwork to commemorate the 40th day since the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The piece features the martyred Leader’s hand, a symbol of guidance and resilience that has resonated deeply with the Iranian public following his martyrdom in a US-Israeli strike, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Mirfattah has been active in documenting the spirit of the nation through his art. Since the onset of the aggression against Iran by the United States and the Zionist regime, he has produced several significant works focusing on the martyred Leader, the resilience of the Iranian people, and the defense of the homeland.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The tragedy extended beyond political leadership to civilian infrastructure. In one of the most devastating attacks, Shajareh Tayyebah elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, was struck, resulting in the martyrdom of 168 children and 95 injuries. These strikes destroyed numerous homes while directly targeting cultural and educational centers.

These attacks caused irreparable damage to residential and cultural areas across Iran. Many schools, theaters, libraries, and cultural institutions were either completely destroyed or heavily damaged. Iranian families in cities like Minab, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Tabriz and other regions have faced the devastation of home destruction and the loss of loved ones. Despite this, the spirit of resistance and resilience among the Iranian people has been strengthened. The ongoing efforts to rebuild and preserve the country's cultural heritage continue.

SAB/

.