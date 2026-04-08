Asadollah Amraee’s patriotic vow draws support from Mexican author

TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian translator Asadollah Amraee has shared a deeply patriotic message regarding the defense of the nation, prompting a solidarity-filled response from Mexican writer Alberto Chimal.

In a recent post on his personal social media page, Amraee expressed his unwavering commitment to the Iranian soldiers defending the country against foreign aggression. "I do not have the strength to fight, but I prefer my corpse, instead of being buried under the earth, to become a sandbag for the trenches of my homeland's defenders," Amraee wrote.

The veteran translator’s emotional statement, which reflects the high morale of Iranian cultural figures, quickly garnered international attention.

In a display of global solidarity, Alberto Chimal, a prominent Mexican writer, responded to Amraee’s post. Expressing his concern and support amid the ongoing war initiated by the United States and Zionist regime against Iran, Chimal wrote: "Dear Asad, I hope you and your family are well. We (millions of us around the world) are hoping the insanity ends soon."

This exchange highlights the bridge between global literary figures and the Iranian people, as international artists joined in condemning the aggression.

Amraee is widely recognized in Iran for translating numerous works of contemporary world literature, while Chimal is one of Mexico's most celebrated modern writers and essayists.

Photo: Iranian translator Asadollah Amraee (L) and Mexican writer Alberto Chimal

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