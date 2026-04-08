Iranians prepare to mark late Leader’s 40th day of martyrdom

TEHRAN – Iranians from all walks of life are preparing to commemorate the 40th day since the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated during the first day of the joint US-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28.

On Wednesday, the official ceremony marking this solemn occasion was held at the historic Saint Sarkis Church in Tehran, attended by prominent figures including Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Iran’s Minister of Culture. Similar ceremonies were observed across the country in the days leading up to the 40th day, reflecting the deep respect and reverence Iranians hold for the late Leader.

Religious institutions and media outlets across Iran have also organized commemorations, highlighting Ayatollah Khamenei’s enduring legacy and his lifelong dedication to the nation and the principles of the Islamic Revolution.

These ceremonies underscore the unity and resolve of the Iranian people, who continue to honor their Leader’s vision and sacrifice while reaffirming their commitment to the country’s sovereignty and independence.

